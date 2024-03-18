I’m So Old: Web Edition
Time can be a funny thing. I still remember discovering HTML, CSS, and JavaScript coding. I still remember my first college programming course. I still remember my first day at my first coding job, then my first day at my second coding job, and then my first day at Mozilla. I still remember my first day coding for MetaMask. This year marks my 20th year as a professional software engineer and it's happened in the blink of an eye.
Every once in a while I will make an old programming reference to a much younger engineer and then realize they have no idea what I'm talking about.
I'm so old...
- Webpage layouts were being done with
<table>s and this new "CSS
float" property was becoming the new standard
- Rounded corners were achieved via images and VML hacks for Internet Explorer
- FTP was the best way to upload websites changes
- SVN and copying its
trunkwas the best versioning tool
alertand
confirmwere the standard for "modals"
- Firebug was the best debugging tool available
- The "standard" for getting videos to play properly was finding the right codec to install
- ActionScript knowledge was as valuable as JavaScript knowledge
- Dreamweaver was best in class text editor and design tool
- XML was the future of data structures
- Mobile-first? Mobile didn't exist
- Reactive navigation? How about Java Applets...
- ...or even different
<img src="">upon
mouseoverand
mouseleave!
- Want to code a desktop app with web tech? Try Adobe Air!
- NPM stood for "not my problem"
- Voting on a poll meant the page would refresh
- "Social media" meant HotOrNot.com
- The love sound of the web was a 56k modem connection purrrrr
- Disabling right-click enforced image security
- Bitmap (
.bmp) was a viable image format
- JavaScript had a competitor called
JScript
- SpyJax'ing let you detect where your user had been
- Cookies were the pinnacle of user tracking
- Social media wall? It's called a "guestbook"...
- ...and a friends list? It's called a "web ring'
- Search engine optimization was spamming the
<title>with keywords=
Whew, those where the days. How old are you in web?
I’m so old…
• Authors had no control over how anything was displayed, and users could make any element be whatever font face, size, and color they wanted.
• I remember when table support was first announced.
• Also when image floating was first made possible, a couple of years before CSS existed.
I am not, however, so old in web that I remember the web before you could inline images; I missed that by a few months.
Old enough to remember the IE6 transparency fix.
I’m “single pixel gif” old.
– DHTML (Dynamic HTML) was a dark art.
– XHTML and wrapping your inline JavaScript in //<![CDATA[ just in case.
– Rounded corners in IE via
behavior:url(border-radius.htc)
Someone should show these guys how to do rounded corners. I think it’d really bring their Web site up to the next level.
https://madareadriving.com/
– “Under construction” banners were a tiny craft in and of themselves.
– B and I tags were the tools for styling text. BLINK was already being frowned upon, though.
– The 1×1 transparent GIF (no PNG format yet) to size TABLE cells.
Suckerfish Dropdowns (https://www.htmldog.com/articles/suckerfish/dropdowns/)
clearfix hack
sIFR
I’m so old…
I remember rounded corner with images :D
And flash intro
And frameset with a side frame for the menu
And “website optimized for Internet Explorer 5.5” and other silly punchlines
jeez thank you for making me feel old…
I remember developing sites inside tables tables inside tables…
and 56k modem is still best sound ever!
Oh boy!
Let me add some.
Flash was a pretty common way to build website.
Flash was more capable than JavaScript when it comes to animation.
Macromedia existed.
There was an IE6 hack to fix png transparency.
There was browser version conditional loading for css files (mostly for IE).
You could get a webmaster certification.
I’ll stop here.
Thanks for making me go down memory lane
How old am I in web terms? IE was gold standard and Netscape was “Ugh, we have to support netscape? IT SUCKS”. This is 25 years ago now.
I remember Flash ActionScript, IE5 CSS filters and scripts inside CSS, IE6 hacks with “zoom: 1”, HTMLs with tons of CSS-like properties.
It feels weird in this days CSS “restoring depreciated IE5 effects” with CSS Paint API, tons of logic, calculations, and effects, adding security considerations that was removed decades ago.
I am
comp.infosystems.www.authoring.htmlyears old. AltaVista and GeoCities years old. Matt’s Script Archive and
cgi-bin/counter.plyears old. HoTMaiL years old, spelled just like that.
<MARQUEE>and
<FONT COLOR="FF0000">years old. “Under Construction” and “Get Netscape 3.0!” button years old. Reading the HTML 1.0 and 2.0 specs start to finish years old. Glassdog, Kvetch, Lance, Zeldman, Kottke, David Siegel, Shauna Wright, the {fray}, k10k, HELL.COM years old.
I see you.
(sorry for the triple posting, I kept screwing up the formatting syntax)
– MS Frontpage was “the” webpage editor,
– To see the yellow smile on Acid 2 Test was the satisfaction,
– Everybody had an ugly website with a banner frame at the top, because it was hosted at a free hosting provider,
– Mouse cursor and scrollbar colors were changed,
– In winter “snow” was falling on almost every site made of ugly gifs,
– The important stuff was written in red and was blinking,
– Intro page to choose from flash or no-flash version of the site,
–
I’m so old my first website I worked on as a “professional” https://web.archive.org/web/19981212024801/http://www.eurocard.nl/ 26 years ago had shadows entirely done with framesets!
I am framesets old.
I’m so old…
Some of my first coding was in VBScript
MySpace was cool
I used IE to download Netscape Navigator
Web ferret was the way to find web sites
I’m so old, I could whistle data to my 300 baud modem. 56.6K? that was sci-fi when I began.
Not Problem My?