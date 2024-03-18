I’m So Old: Web Edition

Time can be a funny thing. I still remember discovering HTML, CSS, and JavaScript coding. I still remember my first college programming course. I still remember my first day at my first coding job, then my first day at my second coding job, and then my first day at Mozilla. I still remember my first day coding for MetaMask. This year marks my 20th year as a professional software engineer and it's happened in the blink of an eye.

Every once in a while I will make an old programming reference to a much younger engineer and then realize they have no idea what I'm talking about.

I'm so old...

Webpage layouts were being done with <table> s and this new "CSS float " property was becoming the new standard

s and this new "CSS " property was becoming the new standard Rounded corners were achieved via images and VML hacks for Internet Explorer

FTP was the best way to upload websites changes

SVN and copying its trunk was the best versioning tool

was the best versioning tool alert and confirm were the standard for "modals"

and were the standard for "modals" Firebug was the best debugging tool available

The "standard" for getting videos to play properly was finding the right codec to install

ActionScript knowledge was as valuable as JavaScript knowledge

Dreamweaver was best in class text editor and design tool

XML was the future of data structures

Mobile-first? Mobile didn't exist

Reactive navigation? How about Java Applets...

...or even different <img src=""> upon mouseover and mouseleave !

upon and ! Want to code a desktop app with web tech? Try Adobe Air!

NPM stood for "not my problem"

Voting on a poll meant the page would refresh

"Social media" meant HotOrNot.com

The love sound of the web was a 56k modem connection purrrrr

Disabling right-click enforced image security

Bitmap ( .bmp ) was a viable image format

) was a viable image format JavaScript had a competitor called JScript

SpyJax'ing let you detect where your user had been

Cookies were the pinnacle of user tracking

Social media wall? It's called a "guestbook"...

...and a friends list? It's called a "web ring'

Search engine optimization was spamming the <title> with keywords=

Whew, those where the days. How old are you in web?